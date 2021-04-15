New DC Michelin Star restaurant announcements next week

The Michelin Guide is back, and its first restaurant star ratings since the pandemic began will be revealed for D.C. on April 22.

Bib Gourmands recipient restaurants will be announced April 20.

The Michelin Guide suspended its anonymous restaurant visits last year because of the pandemic.

“The Michelin Star Revelation” will be different this year, with a three-week “Still Serving” virtual series for the newest editions of its restaurant guides in the U.S. It will publish new restaurant selections on the Michelin Guide Instagram account.

In addition to D.C. it will reveal star selections for New York City on May 6, and for Chicago on April 29, with Bib Gourmand awards for those cities May 4 and April 27.

A monumental shift has taken place throughout the restaurant community, requiring everyone to pivot in their own unique way, the Michelin Guide included,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

“We look forward to highlighting the accomplishments of the industry’s most resilient restaurants, who, despite the toughest year, are still serving.”

Michelin’s D.C. guide for 2020, announced in the fall of 2019, gained four restaurants: Gravitas, Little Pearl, Maydan and Sushi Nakazawa received a One-Star rating, bringing the total of One-Star restaurants in D.C. to 15.

Inn at Little Washington maintained its Three-Star status, and both Minibar and Pineapple and Pearls maintained their Two-Star status.

Here’s a full list of D.C. restaurants with star ratings in the 2020 Michelin Restaurant Guide.