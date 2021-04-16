DC’s THE Artist Agency acquires Central Casting USA

Cameras are rolling again for film and television production, and two long-standing D.C. talent agencies have joined forces to better fill those casting calls.

THE Artist Agency, founded in 1985 representing models and stylists, has acquired Central Casting USA, founded in 1970, representing actors and voice talent. The merger creates a full-service talent booking agency. Financial terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.

Both agencies are women-owned, and both are based in the District.

THE now represents more than 4,000 professionals.

Among recent castings are extras and day players for Denzel Washington’s “Journal for Jordan” film, currently in production for Paramount Pictures.

THE Artist Agency founder Lynda Erkiletian herself was a cast member on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of D.C.”

Dagmar Wittmer and Carol Ness cofounded Central Casting USA .

“Over the years, we have collaborated with THE Artist Agency on many projects and we know their team’s strong work ethic, booking experience and stellar client and model management reputation are aligned with our company values,” said Wittmer.

The merger also poises the agencies to become larger players in the rapidly evolving digital media market.