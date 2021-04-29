CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Cheesecake Factory calls new…

Cheesecake Factory calls new DC opening response ‘incredible’

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 29, 2021, 11:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Less than one month after the Cheesecake Factory opened its downtown restaurant in the D.C., it has outperformed the average for weekly sales for the chain’s restaurants, even at tighter capacity restrictions than others.

The D.C. Cheesecake Factory opened March 30 in the historic Woodward Building at 1426 H St. NW, near the McPherson Square Metro, taking over space previously occupied by the restaurant Woodward Table, which closed last summer after seven years.

“On the development front, during the first quarter The Cheesecake Factory opened in Washington, D.C., just down the street from the White House. The local response has been incredible,” said David Overton, chief executive and Cheesecake Factory founder, during an earnings conference call with investors April 28.

“Opening week sales exceeded $230,000 and that was just 25% indoor dining capacity,” he said.

Average weekly sales at its more than 290 restaurants quarter-to-date this year is $222,500, according to President David Gordon, on the same conference call. Most of its other restaurants are now operating at approximately 60% capacity.

The Cheesecake Factory, based in Calabasas, California, reported first quarter revenue of $627.4 million, about 2% higher than the first quarter of last year, topping analyst estimates. Its stock (ticker symbol “CAKE”) rose to a four-year high Thursday.

The new D.C. Cheesecake Factory is among its larger restaurants, at 10,000 square feet with an outdoor patio.

The new staff of 300 had plenty of homework to do before opening day. The Cheesecake Factory menu is more than 20 pages long with more than 250 selections, all made from scratch, including 85 different chicken dishes. There are more than 50 versions of cheesecake and other desserts.

The Cheesecake Factory has a second location in the District, in Friendship Heights, one in Bethesda, Maryland, and five in Northern Virginia. Its first restaurant opened in Beverly Hills, California in 1978.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB relaxes repayment requirement in new TMF guidance

Part 2: Air Force pursues lines of effort for IT risk reduction at bases

May We Say Thank You 2021

Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay and morale for TSA workers?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up