Cheesecake Factory moves ahead with new downtown DC location

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 2, 2021, 9:26 AM

Despite ongoing restaurant industry uncertainty, the Cheesecake Factory is moving ahead with plans for its latest D.C.-area restaurant, this one in downtown D.C.

The new Cheesecake Factory will open in March in the historic Woodward Building at 1426 H St., N.W., near the McPherson Square Metro. It is taking over space previously occupied by the restaurant Woodward Table, which closed last summer after seven years.

Cheesecake Factory said it is currently hiring to fill 275 jobs for the new D.C. location.

The Woodward building restaurant, like most Cheesecake locations, will be large, occupying more than 10,000 square feet, and will have an outdoor patio.

New hires will have a steep learning curve. Cheesecake Factory is famous for its massive menu, at more than 20 pages long and more than 250 selections, all made from scratch, including 85 different chicken dishes. Per its name, there are also more than 50 versions of cheesecake and other desserts.

Open positions for the new D.C. location are posted online.

Cheesecake Factory has a second location in the District, in Friendship Heights, one in Maryland’s Bethesda and five in Northern Virginia.

The company has almost 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The first Cheesecake Factory opened in Beverly Hills, California in 1978.

