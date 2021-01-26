CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
American Express 4Q profit fell 15% on virus impact

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 7:28 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. says its fourth-quarter net income fell 15% to $1.44 billion as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact its bottom line.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said Tuesday that it had net income of $1.76, down from $2.03 per share a year earlier.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $9.35 billion in the period, down 18% from a year ago and below Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.4 billion.

American Express shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed nearly 3%. The stock has decreased almost 8% in the last 12 months.

