Tysons Wegmans to open in November

Construction of the big Wegmans Food Market in Tysons, Virginia, is nearly complete, and the Rochester, New York-based grocery chain has set a Nov. 4 grand opening date.

Wegmans continues to hire and is looking to fill another 150, mostly part-time jobs in coming weeks.

Positions include cashiers, food production, cooks, stockers and some full-time customer service positions.

It is currently holding weekly hiring events, accepting applications online. The Tysons Wegmans hiring team will contact candidates to schedule virtual interviews.

The store will employ more than 400 people when it opens, and started recruiting for full-time and management positions in February.

The 80,000-square-foot Tysons Wegmans will include one of its Market Cafe restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating, and a second, casual counter restaurant, The Burger Bar.

It is part of the sprawling Capital One campus by the McLean stop on the Silver Line at 1835 Capitol One Drive South.

Capital One Center includes office and residential buildings, retail, and eventually a hotel and a performing arts center.

Wegmans opened its first Virginia store in Dulles in 2004. It has 11 stores throughout Northern Virginia currently.