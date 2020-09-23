CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Tysons Wegmans to open…

Tysons Wegmans to open in November

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 23, 2020, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Tysons will soon get a Wegmans. (Courtesy Wegmans)

Construction of the big Wegmans Food Market in Tysons, Virginia, is nearly complete, and the Rochester, New York-based grocery chain has set a Nov. 4 grand opening date.

Wegmans continues to hire and is looking to fill another 150, mostly part-time jobs in coming weeks.

Positions include cashiers, food production, cooks, stockers and some full-time customer service positions.

It is currently holding weekly hiring events, accepting applications online. The Tysons Wegmans hiring team will contact candidates to schedule virtual interviews.

The store will employ more than 400 people when it opens, and started recruiting for full-time and management positions in February.

The 80,000-square-foot Tysons Wegmans will include one of its Market Cafe restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating, and a second, casual counter restaurant, The Burger Bar.

It is part of the sprawling Capital One campus by the McLean stop on the Silver Line at 1835 Capitol One Drive South.

Capital One Center includes office and residential buildings, retail, and eventually a hotel and a performing arts center.

Wegmans opened its first Virginia store in Dulles in 2004. It has 11 stores throughout Northern Virginia currently.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up