CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Pizzeria Paradiso in Old…

Pizzeria Paradiso in Old Town Alexandria closes for good

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 23, 2020, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
pizza
Pizzeria Paradiso’s Old Town Alexandria location is closing. (Courtesy Pizzeria Paradiso)

The Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, location of Pizzeria Paradiso is closing permanently.

The Old Town location closed temporarily at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Ruth Gresser cites the reason to close permanently as unsuccessful lease negotiations.

The Old Town Pizzeria Paradiso location opened in 2010.

Its locations in Dupont Circle and Spring Valley Village remain open for dine-in, takeout and delivery. The location in Hyattsville, Maryland, also remains open for dine in pickup and delivery. Its Georgetown location is open for takeout and delivery.

Old Town Alexandria won’t completely lose Pizzeria Paradiso pizzas.

It is hosting a farewell walk-by event at the 124 King St. location on Oct. 4 at 1 p.m., with pizza, T-shirts and souvenirs.

Gressler has also partnered with Port City Brewing for once-a-month events that will include “pizza nights” at the brewery or DIY pizza kits that will be available at Port City’s Alexandria location for $25. The kits include ingredients and detailed preparation instructions from Gresser, plus a Port City six-pack.

The original Dupont Circle Pizzeria Paradiso opened in 1991.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up