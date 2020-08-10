Fairfax City fills every small biz grant application

Each Fairfax City business will receive a grant of at least $5,000 to cover some costs related to COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses, excluding rent.

Many local jurisdictions and nonprofits have funded small business coronavirus pandemic grant relief funds, including Fairfax City, Virginia’s Economic Development Authority, which says it has successfully funded every grant request it received.

Fairfax City’s ReConnected Grants, funded with money received through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, totaled $1 million, and was awarded to more than 150 Fairfax City businesses that applied.

The grants will be distributed on a reimbursement basis, and are taxable.

The grants can be used to cover costs, such as of marketing campaigns, protective equipment and cleaning supplies, sanitization services, social distancing alterations and employee salaries.

About 70% of those Fairfax City small businesses receiving grants are minority-owned, women-owned or veteran-owned businesses.

In addition, a quarter of those small businesses receiving funds will receive an additional $5,000 after submitting plans for innovative new business practices or techniques specifically for adapting to mandatory compliance measures.

The Greater Washington Community Foundation last week began accepting applications from Prince George’s County, Maryland small businesses, for grants up to $10,000, and announced $1 million in grant money to be awarded to D.C. area arts and culture organizations struggling because of the pandemic.

