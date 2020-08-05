Applications open for new small business grants in Prince George’s Co.

Thanks in part to a $1 million gift from former Prince George's County resident Sam Brin, small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for grants of up to $10,000.

The Greater Washington Community Foundation is now accepting applications from Prince George’s County, Maryland, small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for grants of up to $10,000.

The Legacy Fund was seeded with a $1 million gift from Sam Brin, brother of Google co-founder Sergey Brin and former Prince George’s County resident.

Any small business based in Prince George’s County affected by the pandemic, excluding new business ventures, can apply online.

Grants can be used for operating expenses including payroll, suppliers, rent and other business costs.

The grants will be administered by Prince George’s County’s Community Development Financial Institution, FSC First. Those approved will also be eligible to apply for FSC’s technical assistance program.

“This grant is one of several initiatives to provide relief to a community I called home. Small business is a major driver of the local economy, and I stand behind small business owners and workers in Prince George’s County,” Brin said.

The Legacy Fund comes three months after the Greater Washington Community Foundation made $650,000 in grants available to Prince George’s County nonprofits. That money also included a $100,000 gift from Brin, which was earmarked for public schools in the county. The balance was shared by a total of 15 county charities.

Click here for the online application. Applications are being taken through Aug. 28.

