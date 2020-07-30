DC metro unemployment rate falls to 8.4%

The Washington metro area’s unemployment rate continued to ease back down in June as some coronavirus restrictions have been loosened, although this region and just about every other metropolitan area still have unemployment rates significantly higher than a year ago.

The Washington metro area’s unemployment rate continued to ease back down in June as some coronavirus restrictions have been loosened, although this region and just about every other metropolitan area still have unemployment rates significantly higher than a year ago.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the June jobless rate in the Washington metro as 8.4%, which is down from 8.9% in May. The area’s unemployment rate a year earlier was 3.3%.

The Washington metropolitan area gained back 69,000 non-farm payroll jobs from May to June. There were still almost 271,000 fewer jobs in the D.C. metro than in June of 2019.

Among metropolitan areas with a population of 1 million or more, Salt Lake City had the lowest June unemployment rate at 6.2%.

Los Angeles and Las Vegas had the highest June unemployment rates, at 18.1% and 18.0% respectively.

Among all metropolitan areas, Logan, Utah, had the lowest June unemployment rate at 3.5%

Atlantic City, New Jersey, had the highest, at 34.3% in June.

More Coronavirus news