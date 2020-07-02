DC metro unemployment rate fell to 9% in May

The D.C. metro’s unemployment rate fell to 9% in May, down from 9.8% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

On the heels of the Labor Department’s Thursday morning June jobs report, showing the nation’s unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, the lowest since the coronavirus pandemic began, a separate report tallied unemployment rates in individual metropolitan areas for the month of May.

In May 2019, the D.C. metro area’s unemployment rate was 3%.

Baltimore’s unemployment rate in May was 9.5%, down from 10.1% in April.

Among large cities, Las Vegas had the highest unemployment rate in May, at 29%, followed by 23.7% in Detroit and 22.6% in Orlando.

Phoenix had the lowest unemployment rate among big cities in May, at 8.3%.

