Capitol Hill’s Tortilla Coast will likely close for good

Tortilla Coast, the Tex-Mex restaurant popular with Capitol Hill staffers, interns and politicians, will likely close permanently as soon as July 19.

The owner cites lease negotiations.

It will end a 32-year run for the restaurant, at 400 First St. SE, just blocks from both the U.S. Capitol, Library of Congress and the Rayburn House and Cannon House office buildings, adjacent to the Capitol South Metro station.

Tortilla Coast’s 15th and P Street location closed in 2017, six years after the Logan Circle outpost opened.

The Capitol Hill closure comes two years after the restaurants’ owner, Clover Restaurant Group, merged with Chef Geoff’s Restaurant Group, forming Chef Geoff’s Deluxe Hospitality.

Cafe Deluxe locations in Tysons, Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland, both closed in March, victims of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Cafe Deluxe location in Cathedral Heights, D.C. closed in 2019.

The Cafe Deluxe at 2201 M St. NW remains open and was rebranded as Chef’ Geoff’s West End shortly after reopening as a pop-up location with takeout and delivery when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed restaurants to on-site dining.

Tracy’s restaurant Lia in Chevy Chase and his Chef Geoff’s restaurant on New Mexico Avenue NW in D.C. remain open.