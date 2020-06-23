Home » Business & Finance » Tysons gets a pop-up…

Tysons gets a pop-up drive-in theater

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

June 23, 2020, 10:15 AM

The Boro is hosting weekend summer drive-in movies in Tysons. (Courtesy The Boro)

Drive-in theaters are few and far between across the country, but those still operating have gained new popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tysons, Virginia, just got one — although it’s just a pop-up.

Big mixed-use development The Boro is hosting weekend summer drive-in movies, sponsored by ShowPlace ICON Theater, the movie theater that is part of the development but remains closed to moviegoers. DC Fray is also a sponsor.

The pop-up drive-in has been set up in the parking lot of the former National Automobile Dealers Association’s headquarters building, at 8400 Westpark Drive, and the shows will run through at least July 11.

Admission is $20 per vehicle, and chairs or blankets are permitted. Movies start at dusk, roughly 8:30 p.m.

Boro Place, the restaurant and retail area at The Boro, is temporarily closed to traffic on weekends, and is a pedestrian-only zone for outdoor seating at the restaurants.

The movies are family friendly titles, such as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Back to the Future” and “Jurassic Park.” Movie nights are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with weekend schedules of what’s showing online.

The District is considering a drive-in movie concept for RFK Memorial Stadium, according to the Washington Business Journal.

The closest, permanent drive-in theaters remaining near Washington are the Bengies Drive-In Theatre in Middle River, Maryland, east of Baltimore, and the Family Drive-In Theatre, in Stephens City, Virginia, near Winchester.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

