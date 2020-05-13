Amazon is buying a whole lot of meals from Arlington restaurants

Amazon will donate more than 1,750 lunches to health care workers at Virginia Hospital Center on May 14, and it is buying the meals from businesses along Crystal City’s 23rd Street South restaurant row.

Amazon has pledged to buy a total of 10,000 meals from Arlington restaurants in May, giving restaurants a total of $200,000 worth of business.

This week’s donations are in honor of National Hospital Week.

So far this month, Amazon has also delivered meals to the Arlington County police and sheriff’s departments, and Arlington and Alexandria firefighters and EMS workers.

“Meal drop-offs like the one Amazon is making at Virginia Hospital Center allow these local restaurants to continue paying their employees and bring additional employees back to work to safely cook and deliver the meals,” the 23rd Street Merchants Association said in a statement.

23rd Street South restaurants Amazon is purchasing meals from include Enjera, Urban Tai and Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant. Freddie’s owner Freddie Lutz is president of the 23rd Street Merchants Association.