Stuck at home cooking? Try DoubleTree’s secret cookie recipe

DoubleTree by Hilton has released a bake-at-home version of its secret chocolate chip cookie recipe, the same cookies baked fresh and served warm to arriving guests at each of its hotels.

They’ve been baked in space, handed out to 30 million guests a year and now Hilton will tell you how to make them.

A bake-at-home version of DoubleTree by Hilton’s secret chocolate chip cookie recipe has been released.

The recipe release allows people to make the same cookies baked fresh and served warm to arriving guests at each of the chain’s hotels, as millions of Americans find themselves isolated at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know this is an anxious time for everyone. A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness,” said DoubleTree by Hillton Senior Vice President and Global Head Shawn McAteer.

Last summer, DoubleTree sent a batch of its cookie dough to the International Space Station as part of a test of a prototype zero gravity oven, the first food ever baked in space.

DoubleTree started giving guests the cookies at check-in in the 1980s as VIP treats.

Per the hotel chain, each cookie has an average of 20 chocolate chips, and it goes through more than one million pounds of chocolate chips each year.

The DoubleTree says the recipe has been a secret, until now.

It sells the cookies and raw dough on its website.

DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Makes 26 cookies

½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 ¼ cups flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch cinnamon

2 2/3 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chips chocolate chips

1 3/4 cups chopped walnuts

Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.

Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.

With mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.

Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.

Preheat oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.

Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies and there’s no need to thaw. Preheat oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

Rather watch than read? Here’s a baking video, courtesy DoubleTree by Hilton.