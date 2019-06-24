A first for International Space Station: Cookies baked in orbit

In a partnership with space-age oven developer Zero G Kitchen and Space Station lab equipment maker NanoRacks, DoubleTree will make aerospace history later this year, when a batch of cookie dough is launched as part of a payload bound for the Space Station

Astronauts on the International Space Station sacrifice a lot of creature comforts, fresh-baked cookies among them. DoubleTree by Hilton hotel guests get lots of creature comforts, including complimentary fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies at check-in.

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton wants to share.

While Space Station astronauts won’t get turn down service or fresh towels from Hilton, they will get to try their hand at baking, and DoubleTree cookies will be the first experiment.

In a partnership with space-age oven developer Zero G Kitchen, which is sending a prototype zero gravity oven to the space station, and Space Station lab equipment maker NanoRacks, DoubleTree will make aerospace history later this year, when a batch of cookie dough is launched as part of a payload bound for the Space Station. And they will be baked in that Zero G Kitchen oven onboard.

It will be the first ever food baked in orbit.

The cookie dough is tentatively planned to be part of a SpaceX payload resupply mission to the Space Station currently scheduled for this fall from Wallops Island, Virginia.

Zero G Kitchen is also developing other earthbound kitchen appliances for use in space, including refrigerators and blenders, and options for its oven that may also let astronauts grill, griddle and pan cook.

You can get a free cookie from Hilton to mark the occasion. Stop by any DoubleTree on August 4, which happens to be National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, to get a complimentary DoubleTree cookie.

You can also follow the DoubleTree cookies in space mission online.

DoubleTree claims its signature chocolate chip cookie recipe is a secret, though it sells the cookies and raw dough on its website.

