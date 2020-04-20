Sheetz feeds kids for free during coronavirus crisis

Sheetz is providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The gas and convenience store chain has more than a dozen locations in the D.C.-area.

Gasoline and convenience store chain Sheetz is providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the coronavirus pandemic at its locations around the D.C.-area.

Its “Kidz Meal Bagz” program is now available at all 600 of Sheetz locations.

The meal includes a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

The meal can be requested at the register or drive-through.

An adult does not need to be present. The meals are available daily, while supplies last.

“The response from the launch of this program has been huge,” said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz Inc.

“It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times.”

Sheetz estimated it will be giving away about 80,000 meals per week.

The free meals will be available for the next two weeks; the program will be reevaluated at the end of that period.

Sheetz has more than a dozen locations in the D.C. area.