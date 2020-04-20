Sheetz feeds kids for free during coronavirus crisis

Gasoline and convenience store chain Sheetz is providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the coronavirus pandemic at its locations around the D.C.-area.
Its “Kidz Meal Bagz” program is now available at all 600 of Sheetz locations.
The meal includes a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
The meal can be requested at the register or drive-through.
An adult does not need to be present. The meals are available daily, while supplies last.
“The response from the launch of this program has been huge,” said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz Inc.
“It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times.”
Sheetz estimated it will be giving away about 80,000 meals per week.
The free meals will be available for the next two weeks; the program will be reevaluated at the end of that period.
- Sign up for news alerts from WTOP
- FDA shares guidelines on how grocery shoppers can stay healthy during coronavirus crisis
- Arlington County rolls out coronavirus relief grants for small businesses
- Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the DC region
- Coronavirus test results in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Coronavirus FAQ: What you need to know
Sheetz has more than a dozen locations in the D.C. area.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.