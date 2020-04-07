Giant Food to significantly limit customers in stores

Giant Food will now limit the number of customers allowed to shop inside its stores, starting Thursday, April 9.

Though Giant did not put an exact number on how many customers will be allowed in at any given time, the company said it will reduce store capacity to just 20%.

Store employees will monitor the number of customers entering. Giant asks customers to shop with as few family members as possible.

Customer limits at grocery stores have not been mandated by D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

All Giant Food stores will also close at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

Giant said it is closing early so its store employees can get a break and spend extra time with their families for Easter or Passover.

Giant is now moving to one-way directions in store aisles to control customer flow and promote social distancing, and has obtained plastic face shields for all of its employees. Workers are already encouraged to wear face masks.

Landover, Maryland-based Giant Food has more than 160 stores in the District, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, and is the largest grocery store chain in the D.C. area.

