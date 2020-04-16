Kennedy Center launches ‘Couch Concerts’ featuring performers at home

The Kennedy Center is still closed to the public, but it has found a way to keep the performances coming with its live streaming of Couch Concerts.

The Kennedy Center is closed to the public through at least May 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has found a way to keep the performances coming with its live streaming of Couch Concerts.

Unlike the streaming of performances the Kennedy Center has done for years, Couch Concerts feature the artists performing from their homes.

The Couch Concerts take place live at 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Kennedy Center website as long as the center remains closed due to COVID-19.

Monday concerts feature two artists selected by national performing arts institutions from individual cities, focused on COVID-19 hot spots.

The first Couch Concert National Spotlight April 13 focused on D.C. Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Raheem DeVaughn and singer, poet, actor and emcee West Felton.

The upcoming April 20 Couch Concert will be from San Francisco, with Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, and on April 27 with Seattle Theater Group.

Wednesdays are Community Spotlight Couch Concerts, featuring D.C. area artists. The April 22 show is comedian Reese Waters.

Fridays are Artistic Partners Spotlight and include performances with Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra.

You can find future schedules for Kennedy Center Couch Concerts and watch past performances on the Kennedy Center website.

