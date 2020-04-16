Turner Classic Movies adapts film festival to ‘special home edition’ during quarantine

The "TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition" rolls out Thursday through Sunday.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews TCM Classic Film Fest Special Home Edition

Every year, Turner Classic Movies hosts a red carpet Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles. But this year, the annual public event was scrapped due to shelter-in-place orders.

Not to worry, though, because you can still participate from the comfort of your house. The “TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition” rolls out Thursday through Sunday.

“This is a remote ‘stay the heck at home’ celebration of Classic Film Festival movies and moments from the past decade,” TCM host Ben Mankiewicz said. “It’s a long weekend of films that have screened at the festival, plus special guests and rare clips of festival moments and other gems from the TCM archives.”

“Movies are meant to be shared, so let’s come together in our own spaces, each in our own way, to remind ourselves that we’re all part of a wonderful community of fans united by our great love of classic films,” Mankiewicz said.

Here’s the full lineup for the weekend.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16



8 p.m. – “A Star is Born” (1954)

This was the opening night film at the inaugural 2010 TCM Classic Film Festival, presented by Robert Osborne and Alec Baldwin.

11 p.m. – “Metropolis” (1927)

This was the closing night film at the 2010 TCM Classic Film Festival. It was also the North American premiere of a restored version of the film with footage found in 2008 in Argentina with a live score by the Alloy Orchestra.

1:45 a.m. – “Luise Rainer: Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival” (2011)

This was recorded at the first TCM Classic Film Festival in 2010, when Luise Rainer, the first back-to-back Oscar winner for Best Actress, was 100 years old.

2:30 a.m. – “The Good Earth” (1937)

This was presented at the 2010 TCM Classic Film Festival with Rainer in attendance.

5 a.m. – “Neptune’s Daughter” (1949)

This was presented at the 2010 TCM Classic Film Festival at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel pool on opening night with Esther Williams and Betty Garrett in attendance. It also included a performance by the Aqualillies.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

6:45 a.m. – “The Seventh Seal” (1957)

This Ingmar Bergman classic was shown as part of a tribute to Max Von Sydow at the 2013 TCM Classic Film Festival. The actor was in attendance.

8:30 a.m. – “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” (1949)

This centerpiece of John Ford’s “Cavalry Trilogy” of “Fort Apache” and “Rio Grande” was introduced by Keith Carradine at the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival.

10:30 a.m. – “Sounder” (1972)

This gem was presented at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival with special guest Cicely Tyson, who was honored before the screening with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX.

12:30 p.m. – “A Hard Day’s Night” (1964)

This world premiere restoration of The Beatles classic was introduced by Alec Baldwin and Don Was at the 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival.

2 p.m. – “Eva Marie Saint: Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival” (2014)

This conversation was recorded in front of a live audience at the 2013 TCM Classic Film Festival as part of a tribute to Eva Marie Saint.

3 p.m. – “North by Northwest” (1959)

Alfred Hitchcock’s “wrong man” adventure thriller was presented at the 2010 TCM Classic Film Festival with Eva Marie Saint and Martin Landau in attendance.

5:45 p.m. – “Some Like It Hot” (1959)

Billy Wilder’s cross-dressing comedy masterpiece was presented at the 2010 TCM Classic Film Festival with Tony Curtis in attendance.

8 p.m. – “Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story” (2015)

This documentary made its West Coast premiere at the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival with Lillian Michelson and director Daniel Raim in attendance.

10 p.m. – “Deliverance” (1972)

Cue the dueling banjos! A cast reunion was presented at the 2013 TCM Classic Film Festival with Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Jon Voight and director John Boorman in attendance.

12 a.m. – “Creature from the Black Lagoon” (1954)

This monster movie staple was presented in 3D at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival and introduced by Dennis Miller.

1:30 a.m. – “Grey Gardens” (1975)

This groundbreaking documentary was presented at 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival as part of a tribute to director Albert Maysles, who was in attendance.

3:15 a.m. – “Night Flight” (1933)

Out of circulation for over 50 years, this rare film screened at the 2011 TCM Classic Film Festival, where it was introduced by Drew Barrymore, granddaughter of the film’s star John Barrymore.

5 a.m. – “Kim Novak: Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival” (2013)

This conversation was taped in front of a live audience at the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival as part of a tribute to Kim Novak, the famous leading lady of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo.”

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

6 a.m. – “The Man with the Golden Arm” (1955)

Otto Preminger’s searing look at drug addiction starring Frank Sinatra was presented at the 2011 TCM Classic Film Festival with special guests Vicki Preminger and Nancy and Tina Sinatra.

8 a.m. – “Mad Love” (1935)

This under-the-radar Peter Lorre gem screened at the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival, where it was introduced by Bill Hader with actress Cora Sue Collins in the audience.

9:15 a.m. – “Double Harness” (1933)

This classic screened at the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival, where it was introduced by James Cromwell, the son of director John Cromwell.

10:30 a.m. – “Vitaphone Shorts: Baby Rose Marie the Child Wonder, Don’t Get Nervous, Lambchops” (1929)

This package of short films was presented at the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival to celebrate the “90th Anniversary of Vitaphone” by the founder of the Vitaphone Project, Ron Hutchinson.

11 a.m. – “Sergeant York” (1941)

This classic war biopic kicked off the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival’s newest venue, the Legion Theater at Post 43, and was introduced by Andrew Jackson York, son of Sergeant Alvin C. York, as well as grandson Gerald York.

1:15 p.m. – “Safety Last!” (1923)

The first of four Harold Lloyd films presented at the TCM Classic Film Festival, this 2010 screening was introduced by Suzanne Lloyd and accompanied by a live orchestra and music composed and conducted by Robert Israel.

2:45 p.m. – “They Live by Night” (1949)

This film noir gem was presented at the 2013 TCM Classic Film Festival and introduced by Susan Ray, widow of director Nicholas Ray.

4:30 p.m. – “Faye Dunaway: Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival” (2017)

This conversation was taped in front of a live audience at the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival as part of a tribute to “Bonnie & Clyde” legend Faye Dunaway.

5:45 p.m. – “Network” (1976)

Sidney Lumet’s eerily prescient satire was presented as part of a tribute to Faye Dunaway at the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival with the actress in attendance.

8 p.m. – “Casablanca” (1942)

A perennial favorite, this film has been presented three times at the TCM Classic Film Festival, including a screening introduced by Peter Bogdanovich and Monika Henreid in 2010. Bogdanovich returns to co-host this year’s broadcast.

10 p.m. – “The Magnificent Ambersons” (1942)

This Orson Welles classic was presented at the 2010 TCM Classic Film Festival where it was introduced by Peter Bogdanovich and David Kamp. Bogdanovich will again co-host this year’s broadcast.

11:45 p.m. – “Night and the City” (1950)

This classic was presented by Eddie Muller at the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival.

1:30 a.m. – “Norman Lloyd: Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival” (2016)

This conversation was recorded in front of a live audience at the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival as part of a tribute to Norman Lloyd, who was 100 at the time of the taping.

2:30 a.m. – “The Lady Vanishes” (1938)

This classic British mystery was presented at the TCM Classic Film Festival in 2013 with Norman Lloyd in attendance to talk about his friend, Alfred Hitchcock.

4:15 a.m. – “The Passion of Joan of Arc” (1928)

Carl Theodor Dreyer’s silent masterpiece saw its largest orchestral presentation to date at the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival with a live orchestra and the UC Berkeley Alumni Chorus (under the direction of Dr. Mark Sumner) performing an original score by Richard Einhorn.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

6 a.m. – “Jezebel” (1938)

This acclaimed Bette Davis film was presented at the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival.

7:45 a.m. – “The Set-Up” (1949)

This gritty flick screened at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival, where it was introduced by “Noir Alley” host Eddie Muller and actor/filmmaker Malcolm Mays, who did a live reading of the poem the film is based on.

9 a.m. – “Peter O’Toole, Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival” (2012)

This treasured conversation was recorded in front of a live audience at the 2011 TCM Classic Film Festival as part of a tribute to Peter O’Toole.

10 a.m. – “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962)

David Lean’s epic masterpiece screened as part of a tribute to editor Anne V. Coates at the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival with the Oscar-winning editor in attendance.

2 p.m. – “Red-Headed Woman” (1932)

This classic was introduced by film historian and author Cari Beauchamp at the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival.

3:30 p.m. – “Auntie Mame” (1958)

This classic was introduced by Todd Oldham at the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival.

6 p.m. – “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952)

The American Film Institute’s top musical of all time has been presented three times at the TCM Classic Film Festival in 2010, 2012 and 2017 with guests over the years including Debbie Reynolds, Stanley Donen, Todd Fisher and Ruta Lee.

8 p.m. – “Floyd Norman: An Animated Life” (2016)

This documentary salutes Floyd Norman, who was slated to be honored with a tribute at the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival before the coronavirus.

9:45 p.m. – “The Hustler” (1961)

Paul Newman’s classic turn as pool shark Fast Eddie Felson was supposed to screen at the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival with a tribute to actress Piper Laurie.

12:15 a.m. – “Baby Face” (1933)

Longtime festival guest Bruce Goldstein intended to present this pre-Code film at the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival and speak about its censorship and footage added back in decades later.

1:45 a.m. – “Bardelys the Magnificent” (1926)

Serge Bromberg was scheduled to present this recently restored silent work with a live musical accompaniment at the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival.

3:30 a.m. – “Victor/Victoria” (1982)

Julie Andrews was slated to attend a screening of Blake Edwards’ gem at the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival, but it will instead air on television.