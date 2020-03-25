Virginia liquor stores reducing hours amid coronavirus response

Most stores are currently open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. As of Friday, the hours will be from noon to 7 p.m. The stores will remain open seven days a week.

Virginia’s state-run liquor stores will reduce hours at all 388 Virginia ABC stores in the state beginning March 27.

Most stores are currently open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. As of Friday, the hours will be from noon to 7 p.m. The stores will remain open seven days a week.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority says the shorter hours will allow for more cleaning and to address store staffing issues.

ABC had already canceled all in-store tasting events.

Earlier this week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered nonessential businesses to close across the state, including gyms, theaters, bowling alleys and barbershops. Liquor stores were deemed essential and allowed to stay open.

On March 19, Virginia ABC closed one store in downtown Richmond after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The liquor agency reports no other cases involving store employees.

There are currently no restrictions on privately owned liquor stores in Maryland or the District.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.