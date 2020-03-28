DC-area companies hiring during coronavirus crisis

While hundreds of thousands of Americans are out of work because of the COVID-19 crisis, a growing number of large companies are bringing on hundreds of thousands of workers. Find out where.

While hundreds of thousands of Americans find themselves laid off, or out of a job entirely, because of the coronavirus crisis, a growing number of large companies have seen a spike in business and are bringing on hundreds of thousands of additional or temporary workers.

Companies from CVS Health and Walgreens to Amazon, pizza chains and grocery stores need warehouse workers, stockers, delivery drivers and even managers.

Amazon alone has said it needs 100,000 additional workers for its warehouses and fulfillment centers. CVS has said it will bring on 50,000 additional workers.

Locally, both Marriott International and Hilton Hotels are working with several retail and service partners to find jobs for their laid off and furloughed employees.

COMPANIES THAT ARE HIRING

Click on the company name to get to that company’s hiring page.

AMAZON

Amazon, with distribution centers throughout Virginia and Maryland, will hire 100,000 additional employees.

BALDUCCI’S

Gourmet store with locations in Maryland, Virginia, New York and Connecticut has immediate openings.

CVS

CVS Health, with dozens of stores in the D.C. area, will hire 50,000 nationwide.

DOMINOS

Dominos will hire 10,000 additional employees.

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter is hiring more than 5,000 additional workers for its retail and distribution centers.

LIDL

Lidl has more than a dozen stores in the Washington area and will hire an additional 1,000 workers.

PAPA JOHN’S

Papa John’s is hiring up to 20,000 additional workers nationwide.

PIZZA HUT

Pizza Hut is looking for 30,000 additional workers.

SAFEWAY

Safeway, owned by Albertsons, will hire 1,000 additional employees for its Eastern division.

7-ELEVEN

7-Eleven will fill an additional 20,000 jobs at its stores nationwide.

WALMART

Walmart hopes to add 150,000 additional workers through May.

WHOLE FOODS

Whole Foods, with 16 stores in the D.C. area, is hiring 5,000 additional workers across the country, paying $15 an hour with benefits and double overtime until May 3.

