Frontier adds BWI flights to San Juan, San Salvador and Miami

Denver-based Frontier Airlines, which started its first service at BWI Marshall Airport earlier this year, is expanding its BWI routes to include San Juan, San Salvador and Miami.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines, which started its first service at BWI Marshall Airport earlier this year, is expanding its BWI routes to include San Juan, San Salvador and Miami.

San Juan and Miami nonstop flights start April 23, 2020. The nonstop service to El Salvador will launch June 18, 2020.

The Washington region has the second largest population of Salvadorans in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The San Salvador flights will also be Frontier’s first flights to Central America.

Frontier started BWI Marshall to Denver service in March, and added nonstop flights to Orlando in April.

Spirit Airlines — now the second-busiest airline at BWI Marshall behind dominant Southwest Airlines — will also add a second daily flight from BWI to San Juan beginning May 21. Spirit has added six new destinations from BMW Marshall this year.

BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the Washington/Baltimore region. It marked its fourth consecutive record year for passengers in 2018 with 27.1 million commercial passengers.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.