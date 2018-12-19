Frontier comes to BWI Marshall, capping airport’s busy year

Frontier will initially offer four weekly roundtrip flights between BWI Marshall and Denver International Airport starting March 14. It will serve the route with Airbus A320 aircraft.

WASHINGTON — Frontier Airlines will start its first flights from BWI Marshall Airport next spring with nonstop service to Denver.

Frontier will initially offer four weekly roundtrip flights between BWI Marshall and Denver International Airport starting March 14. It will serve the route with Airbus A320 aircraft.

It has been a busy year for new additions at BWI Marshall.

New airline service announced and/or started has included Icelandair’s flights to Reykjavik, which started in May, and Air Canada adding service to Montreal, which also started in May.

Southwest Airlines recently announced weekly service to Grand Cayman starting in June 2019. Spirit Airlines announced three new markets from BWI starting Feb. 14 to San Juan, Austin and Jacksonville. And Allegiant Air recently announced service to Sarasota, Florida starting Feb. 22.

With the new additions, BWI Marshall will have scheduled service from 17 airlines to 91 domestic and international destinations.

BWI Marshall is the Washington region’s busiest airport with three straight record years for passenger traffic.

Through September of this year, the airport has set new monthly passenger records in 38 out of the last 39 months.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.