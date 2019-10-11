Spirit Airlines begins service to Nashville from BWI Marshall

Spirit Airlines has expanded their flights out of BWI Marshall Airport to include Nashville International Airport.

Spirit Airlines continues to ramp up its flights from BWI Marshall Airport with nonstop service to Nashville that started Oct. 10.

Spirit, which moved its D.C.-area base from Reagan National Airport to BWI Marshall in 2012, is now the airport’s second-busiest airline, accounting for about 10% of all flights. It flew 1.9 million passengers from BWI Marshall last year.

Just this year, Spirit has added BWI Marshall service to Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Austin, Texas, and San Juan.

Spirit’s BWI Marshall service to Nashville is part of the airline’s expansion at Nashville, where it’s also adding nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vegas; New Orleans, and Orlando and Tampa, Florida. It will add Nashville flights to Austin, Cancun, Newark and Los Angeles early next year.

BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the Washington region, enjoying its fourth consecutive record year for passengers in 2018, logging commercial passenger traffic of 27.1 million.

