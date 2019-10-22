Another Amtrak flash sale: Buy by Oct. 23

Amtrak just dropped another one of its half-off flash sales, but act quickly to get the sale fare.

The discounts are available for tickets purchased through Oct. 23, with travel good between Nov. 11 and Nov. 29. The two days before Thanksgiving — Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 — are excluded.

The best fares depend on the time of day for travel, but some examples include D.C. to New York for $39 each way, or $92 each way on Acela. And D.C. to Boston on Acela would cost $96.

For travelers with the extra travel time, the flash sale has fares from D.C. to Chicago one-way starting at $58. That’s a nearly 18-hour train ride. D.C. to Charleston, South Carolina, a 9-hour trip, starts at $55 one way.

Fares with this flash sale are nonrefundable but exchanges are permitted before scheduled departure.

Amtrak this year expanded Acela service between D.C. and New York, with the addition of the first nonstop Acela run between the two cities, and the an additional scheduled Acela run on Saturdays.

