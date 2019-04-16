Amtrak expands Saturday Acela service

The additional Acela trip will depart D.C. at 11 a.m. and increase Saturday Acela Express service to five New York round trips. The additional service will begin May 4.

The additional service will be added beginning May 4.

Amtrak currently has nine Acela Express D.C.-New York round trips on Sundays and 16 weekdays, with no additional round trips currently planned.

Amtrak said the additional Saturday service was a direct response to customer requests.

Amtrak is awaiting its new, faster Acela Express fleet, which is expected to enter service in 2021.

Amtrak is spending $2.45 billion on Northeast Corridor upgrades, including the new Acela service and modernization of its passenger concourse at Union Station, which a goal of tripling capacity over the next 20 years.

Upgrades also include improvements at New York’s Penn Station and further development at stations in Baltimore and Philadelphia.

