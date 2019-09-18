High Purity Systems invests $8.5 million into Manassas expansion

High Purity Systems will relocate to a 30,000 square foot facility, tripling both its current production capacity and its well-paid workforce.

Manassas, Virginia-based High Purity Systems, a high-tech mechanical contracting company, will invest $8.5 million to relocate to a 30,000 square foot facility, tripling both its current production capacity and its well-paid workforce.

HPS currently has 48 employees at its facility at 8432 Quarry Road in Manassas. When it completes building out an existing facility, replacing a vehicle storage yard at 8620 Quarry Road, it will add 105 new jobs, with average salaries exceeding $100,000 a year.

The company expects to occupy the new space by late October or early November.

HPS chose to stay in Manassas after considering a move to Maryland, according to an announcement from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

HPS, founded in 1985, is a woman-owned company that specializes in clean system installation and fabrication services, such as gas systems, chemical and waste systems, vacuum systems, fiber optics and clean steam systems.

Its D.C.-area customers include Micron Technology, Human Genome Sciences, Lockheed Martin and NASA.

Last summer, Micron announced plans to invest $3 billion in a Manassas plant and add 1,100 jobs by 2030.

The Manassas Economic Development Authority said more than 1,250 technology and advanced manufacturing jobs have been added to the Manassas economy in the past year.

