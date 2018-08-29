Micron to invest $3B in Manassas plant, add 1,100 jobs

Micron Technology will invest $3 billion in its Manassas, Virginia, memory chip production plant between 2019 and 2030, and create 1,100 new jobs, the company announced.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who announced Micron’s investment during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new research-and-development center, called it one of the largest manufacturing investments in Virginia’s history. (WTOP/Max Smith)

WASHINGTON — Micron Technology will invest $3 billion in its Manassas, Virginia, memory chip production plant between 2019 and 2030, and will create 1,100 new jobs, the company announced.

The Boise, Idaho-based chip maker will receive a $70 million Major Employment Investment (MEI) Grant from Virginia for site preparation and facility costs, pending approval by the Virginia General Assembly.

The city of Manassas and utilities will also provide a comprehensive package to enable Micron’s expansion, including infrastructure upgrades and other incentives.

As part of the expansion, Micron said it will establish a global research-and-development center focused on the “internet of things” and automotive and autonomous driving technology. The research-and-development facility will include about 100 engineers.

Micron will also begin expansion of its chip production space in Manassas in the fall of 2019.

The Manassas site, at 9600 Goodwin Drive, manufactures Micron products used primarily in the automotive, networking and industrial markets, such as industrial automation, drones and vehicle computer systems.

“Micron’s Manassas site manufactures our long-lifecycle products that are built using our mature process technologies, said Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “This business delivers strong profitability and stable, growing free cash flow.”

As part of its expansion in Virginia, the Micron Foundation is committing $1 million to universities and colleges in Virginia for STEM career education.

