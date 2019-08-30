Chef Erik Bruner-Yang’s new Italian-Asian fusion restaurant

Celebrity D.C. chef and restauranteur Erik Bruner-Yang partners with restauranteurs Ian and Eric Hilton to open the D.C. restaurant ABC Pony in fall.

Celebrity D.C. chef and restauranteur Erik Bruner-Yang is adding another restaurant to his list, this one at Capital Riverfront.

Bruner-Yang has partnered with fellow D.C. restauranteurs Ian and Eric Hilton as co-owners for ABC Pony, which opens this fall on the ground floor of Novel South Capital, a luxury apartment building that opened earlier this year.

The Hilton brothers have a dozen area bars and restaurants, including Chez Billy Sud and Marvin. Bruner-Yang’s popular restaurants include Toki Underground, Maketto and Spoken English.

ABC Pony’s menu “explores the intersectionality between Italian and Asian cuisines,” Bruner-Yang’s announcement said. The restaurant’s decor and atmosphere is described as “late-80s and ’90s pop culture-inspired.”

Bruner-Yang has brought on two executive chefs for ABC Pony. Chris Yates is formerly of Elle, and Paolo Dungca comes from Bad Saint and Kaliwa.

“Over the summer, I’ve been collaborating with two great chefs, Paolo Dungca and Chris Yates, and we are excited to bring a fun, all-day restaurant experience that explores new American cuisine through its connections between Italian and Asian flavors,” Bruner-Yang said.

“It is my first partnership of this kind and my first partnership with the Hilton brothers,” he said.

The 99-seat restaurant at 2 I Street SE has breakfast menu prices from $5 to $16, and lunch and dinner menu prices from $12 to $35.

It has been a busy summer for Bruner-Yang.

Last month, &pizza hired Bruner-Yang to serve as its new executive chef.

Bruner-Yang’s restaurant Spoken English, at The Line hotel in Adams Morgan, was also named New Restaurant of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.