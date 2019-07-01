Best in food: 2019 RAMMY winners

The region's best chefs, restaurants, bars and more: Highlights from the 2019 RAMMY Awards.

On June 30, the region’s top chefs, beverage directors and restaurateurs gathered at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the 37th RAMMY Awards — an annual ceremony from the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington that recognizes the work of culinary professionals.

Here are this year’s big winners:

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

The Source by Wolfgang Puck

New Restaurant of the Year

Spoken English

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year

Iron Gate

Pastry Chef of the Year

Ana Deshaies, Unconventional Diner

Rising Culinary Star of the Year

Kwame Onwuachi, Kith/Kin

Restaurateur of the Year

Michael Friedman, Mike O’Malley, Colin McDonough & Gareth Croke, Redstone Restaurant Group (All Purpose, Boundary Stone, The Red Hen)

Chef of the Year

Kyle Bailey, The Salt Line

Upscale Brunch of the Year (public vote)

Unconventional Diner

Casual Brunch of the Year (public vote)

Compass Rose Bar & Kitchen

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year (public vote)

Open Road

Favorite Fast Bites of the Year (public vote)

Taco Bamba Taqueria

Service Program of the Year

Ambar, Clarendon

Beer Program of the Year

Republic

Cocktail Program of the Year

barmini by José Andrés

Wine Program of the Year

Maxwell Park

Casual Restaurant of the Year

Royal

Employee of the Year

Valentine King, Hummingbird Bar and Kitchen

Manager of the Year

Donna Seal, Oceanaire

Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year

Ivy City Smokehouse

The Bombay Club, Ristorante i Ricchi, Moby Dick House of Kabob and Lebanese Taverna were recognized with the 2019 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award; Virginia Ali of Ben’s Chili Bowl was presented with the Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award; and Claude Andersen of the Clyde’s Restaurant Group was given the John G. Laytham Exceptional Leadership and Impact Award. The Veritas Law Firm received the Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year Award.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.