Best in food: 2019 RAMMY winners

The region's best chefs, restaurants, bars and more: Highlights from the 2019 RAMMY Awards.
On June 30, the region’s top chefs, beverage directors and restaurateurs gathered at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the 37th RAMMY Awards — an annual ceremony from the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington that recognizes the work of culinary professionals.
Here are this year’s big winners:
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
The Source by Wolfgang Puck
New Restaurant of the Year
Spoken English
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year
Iron Gate
Pastry Chef of the Year
Ana Deshaies, Unconventional Diner
Rising Culinary Star of the Year
Kwame Onwuachi, Kith/Kin
Restaurateur of the Year
Michael Friedman, Mike O’Malley, Colin McDonough & Gareth Croke, Redstone Restaurant Group (All Purpose, Boundary Stone, The Red Hen)
Chef of the Year
Kyle Bailey, The Salt Line
Upscale Brunch of the Year (public vote)
Unconventional Diner
Casual Brunch of the Year (public vote)
Compass Rose Bar & Kitchen
Favorite Gathering Place of the Year (public vote)
Open Road
Favorite Fast Bites of the Year (public vote)
Taco Bamba Taqueria
Service Program of the Year
Ambar, Clarendon
Beer Program of the Year
Republic
Cocktail Program of the Year
barmini by José Andrés
Wine Program of the Year
Maxwell Park
Casual Restaurant of the Year
Royal
Employee of the Year
Valentine King, Hummingbird Bar and Kitchen
Manager of the Year
Donna Seal, Oceanaire
Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year
Ivy City Smokehouse
The Bombay Club, Ristorante i Ricchi, Moby Dick House of Kabob and Lebanese Taverna were recognized with the 2019 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award; Virginia Ali of Ben’s Chili Bowl was presented with the Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award; and Claude Andersen of the Clyde’s Restaurant Group was given the John G. Laytham Exceptional Leadership and Impact Award. The Veritas Law Firm received the Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year Award.
