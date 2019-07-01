202
Best in food: 2019 RAMMY winners

By Rachel Nania | @NaniaWTOP July 1, 2019 8:41 am 07/01/2019 08:41am
Kyle Bailey, of The Salt Line, was named Chef of the Year at the 2019 RAMMY Awards. (Beth Kennedy, Courtesy The Salt Line)

On June 30, the region’s top chefs, beverage directors and restaurateurs gathered at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the 37th RAMMY Awards — an annual ceremony from the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington that recognizes the work of culinary professionals.

Here are this year’s big winners:

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
The Source by Wolfgang Puck

New Restaurant of the Year
Spoken English

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year
Iron Gate

Pastry Chef of the Year
Ana Deshaies, Unconventional Diner

Rising Culinary Star of the Year
Kwame Onwuachi, Kith/Kin

Restaurateur of the Year
Michael Friedman, Mike O’Malley, Colin McDonough & Gareth Croke, Redstone Restaurant Group (All Purpose, Boundary Stone, The Red Hen)

Chef of the Year
Kyle Bailey, The Salt Line

Upscale Brunch of the Year (public vote)
Unconventional Diner

Casual Brunch of the Year (public vote)
Compass Rose Bar & Kitchen

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year (public vote)
Open Road

Favorite Fast Bites of the Year (public vote)
Taco Bamba Taqueria

Service Program of the Year
Ambar, Clarendon

Beer Program of the Year
Republic

Cocktail Program of the Year
barmini by José Andrés

Wine Program of the Year
Maxwell Park

Casual Restaurant of the Year
Royal

Employee of the Year
Valentine King, Hummingbird Bar and Kitchen

Manager of the Year
Donna Seal, Oceanaire

Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year
Ivy City Smokehouse

The Bombay Club, Ristorante i Ricchi, Moby Dick House of Kabob and Lebanese Taverna were recognized with the 2019 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award; Virginia Ali of Ben’s Chili Bowl was presented with the Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award; and Claude Andersen of the Clyde’s Restaurant Group was given the John G. Laytham Exceptional Leadership and Impact Award. The Veritas Law Firm received the Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year Award.

