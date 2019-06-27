Target brings back teacher back-to-school discounts

The Teacher Prep Event offers 15% discounts on classroom supplies, and this year, Pillowfort furniture, Bullseye playground gear and adult apparel.

For the second year, Target stores will offer back-to-school discounts to teachers looking to stock up in preparation for the return to class this fall.

The Teacher Prep Event offers 15% discounts on classroom supplies, and this year, Pillowfort furniture, Bullseye playground gear and adult apparel.

Electronics, backpacks and lunch bags are among merchandise the teacher discount will not cover.

Teachers who want to take advantage of the discount must provide proof they are teachers with any form of ID or an email address that shows they are tied to an education system. Teachers can apply for the coupon online, or in person at a Target store.

The discount also includes teachers who work at daycare centers, early childhood learning centers and home schools.

A recent study found that 94% of U.S. teachers spend their own money on at least some school supplies.

