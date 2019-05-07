Jose Andres heads for the mountains with Harpers Ferry restaurant

Jose Andres and ThinkFoodGroup will operate a signature, full-service restaurant in the Hill Top House Hotel, and oversee the resort's all-day food and beverage offerings.

Celebrity D.C. chef Jose Andres’ next venture will be in the West Virginia mountains.

Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup has signed on with investors redeveloping the historic Hill Top House Hotel in Harpers Ferry. It is scheduled to reopen in 2022.

Leesburg, Virginia-based SWaN Hill Top LLC, an affiliate of venture capital investment firm SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, is rebuilding the Hill Top House Hotel, the original dating back to 1888. The hilltop location overlooks the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers.

Arlington, Virginia-based Interstate Hotels & Resorts has signed on to manage the hotel when it opens.

Andres and ThinkFoodGroup will operate a signature, full-service restaurant in the hotel and oversee the resort’s all-day food and beverage offerings.

“We are more than honored to have him oversee our culinary offerings at the Hill Top House Hotel,” said Karen Schaufeld, CEO of SWaN Hill Top.

“Having the ThinkFoodGroup team involved in the project gets us a step closer to our goal of creating a destination that will be the most sought-after locale for thought leaders and discerning travelers alike.”

The resort is being designed to cater to both meetings and leisure travelers and have what SWaN Hill Top calls a grand, historic lodging experience with engaging activities. It will include meeting and catering spaces, a holistic spa and wellness program and trails that wind through a labyrinth of historic parks.

The resort will also host programming that will include academic, cultural and artistic events.

The original Hill Top Hotel was developed by Thomas Lovett in the late 19th century, and was operated by the Lovett family for several decades. Mark Twain, Alexander Graham Bell, W.E.B Du Bois, Pearl Buck, Carl Sandberg and Bill Clinton were among its guests.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.