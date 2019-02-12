202
Home » Business & Finance » Bethesda’s Praline Bakery opens…

Bethesda’s Praline Bakery opens at The Wharf

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 12, 2019 7:35 am 02/12/2019 07:35am
6 Shares

The first Praline Bakery and Bistro opened in Bethesda in 2006, and a new location is now open at The Wharf in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Bethesda’s popular Praline Bakery and Bistro has opened a new location at The Wharf in D.C.

Praline Bakery has a full menu at its new, 2,500-square-foot Wharf location, with pastries, cookies, cakes, macarons and coffee, along with soups, salads, quiches and sandwiches.

It is adjacent to The Wharf’s 7th Street Park.

Praline Bakery’s Bethesda location on Sangamore Road was opened in 2006 by co-owners Susan Limb and Patrick Musel.

In 2015, the pair opened a second location in the Mosaic District in Fairfax, Virginia.

“Praline has built a network of loyal clientele and fierce supporters who travel great distances to visit our bakeries and find their favorite treats. They have been urging us to expand for years and we are pleased to have found the right fit at The Wharf,” Limb said.

The Wharf location, at 965 7th Street, SW, has patio seating as well as inside dining. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bakery Business & Finance Consumer News Food & Restaurant News jeff clabaugh Latest News Living News Local News Praline Bakery Praline Bakery and Bistro The Wharf Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
DC’s most romantic restaurants
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
National Cathedral lights
Not your typical date night in DC
Today in History: Feb. 14
61st annual Grammy Awards
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 10-16
Celebrity deaths
2019 local deaths of note
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018