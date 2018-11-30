DC-area unemployment falls to 3.2 percent

The Washington metro's unemployment rate in October fell to 3.2 percent, from 3.3 percent in September. A year ago, the D.C.-area's unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.

WASHINGTON — The Washington metro’s unemployment rate in October fell to 3.2 percent, from 3.3 percent in September.

A year ago, the D.C.-area’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.

Metro Baltimore’s unemployment rate fell as well, to 3.8 percent in October, from 3.9 percent in September. The Baltimore area’s unemployment rate in October 2017 was 4.0 percent.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says unemployment rates fell in 272 metro areas in October, rose in 95 and were unchanged in 21 metro areas.

Among metros with a population of 1 million or more, Minneapolis retains the title of lowest big city unemployment rate, at 2.1 percent in October. Cleveland had the highest big city unemployment rate, at 4.5 percent.

Among all metropolitan statistical areas, Ames, Iowa, home to Iowa State University, had the lowest unemployment rate, at just 1.1 percent.

The agricultural community of El Centro, California, on the Mexico border, had the highest unemployment rate in October, at 19.2 percent.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.