Drink a Natty Boh, help save a crab

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh July 31, 2018 9:12 am 07/31/2018 09:12am
For every red, crab-etched can tab collected through October 1, Natty Boh will donate 10 cents to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's local blue crab habitat restoration efforts. (Courtesy PRNewsfoto/National Bohemian Beer Company)

WASHINGTON — Baltimore’s hometown National Bohemian Beer Co. has rolled out its second annual summer Tabs for Crabs program, raising money to save Maryland’s blue crab.

Consumers across the Mid-Atlantic can collect and return Natty Boh beer tabs. For each red, crab-etched can tab that is collected and returned before Oct. 1, National Bohemian will donate 10 cents to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s local blue crab research and habitat restoration efforts, with a maximum goal of $10,000.

The Tabs for Crabs program is underway in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, North Carolina and the District.

“The response we received from the 2017 inaugural Tabs for Crabs program was truly a testament to the importance of our Bay lifestyle,” said National Bohemian brand manager and Baltimore native C-Mo Molloy. “We knew this would be a great partnership, but what blew us away was the overwhelming response of 85,000 Tabs for Crabs collected in the first year.”

Tabs can be mailed or dropped off locally:

National Bohemian Tabs for Crabs
3600 O’Donnell St., Suite 185
Baltimore, MD 21122.

In March, Natty Boh released Crab Shack Shandy, its first new beer to hit the market in 30 years brewed just in time for summer crab feast season.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, founded in 1967, is the largest independent conservation organization dedicated solely to saving the Chesapeake Bay.

National Bohemian Beer Co. has been brewing beer in its hometown Baltimore since 1885.

