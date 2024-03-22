Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP’s Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Port City Monumental IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 22, 2024, 7:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A monumental ode to the monument!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Port City Monumental IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Port City Brewing Co., Alexandria, Virginia

Description: This IPA pours bright copper with a floral aroma, flavors of citrus and pine, and hints of toasty malt notes. This IPA shows a balance between hop bitterness and clean malt flavors

ABV: 6.7%

Pairing suggestions: Indian curries, burritos and chimichangas, steaks or burgers on the grill and spicy barbecue

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up