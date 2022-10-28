WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Lawson’s Sip of Sunshine IPA Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

The sunshine jokes are too many. Just get yourself a glass.

The sunshine jokes are too many. Just get yourself a glass. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Lawson’s Sip of Sunshine IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Brewery: Lawson’s Finest Liquids of Waitsfield, Vermont. Description: A lupulin-laden IPA featuring juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and layers of hop flavor. ABV: 8.0% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Green veggies like artichokes, Brussels sprouts and green beans. Shrimp pasta, lamb chops or Greek cuisine.

