WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Helles Schlenkerla Lagerbier

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

October 29, 2021, 1:21 PM

A hint of smoke… in a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Helles Schlenkerla Lagerbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Brauerei Heller Bamberg in Bamberg, Germany
Description: Brewed with fine Bavarian aroma hops from the area around the city of Nürnberg, this lagerbier features a subtle smokiness
ABV: 4.3%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Green beans, Brussels sprouts and peas, eggs of any kind, sushi and oysters, cream sauce pasta.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

