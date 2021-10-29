WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Helles Schlenkerla Lagerbier

A hint of smoke… in a glass!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Helles Schlenkerla Lagerbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: Brauerei Heller Bamberg in Bamberg, Germany
Description: Brewed with fine Bavarian aroma hops from the area around the city of Nürnberg, this lagerbier features a subtle smokiness
ABV: 4.3%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Green beans, Brussels sprouts and peas, eggs of any kind, sushi and oysters, cream sauce pasta.