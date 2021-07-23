2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
WTOP’s Beer of the Week (Best-of Edition): Right Proper Senate Beer Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 23, 2021, 2:45 PM

Throw back a throwback!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Right Proper Senate Beer Lager for the “Best-of” edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:
Brewery:  Right Proper Brewing Co., Washington, D.C.
Description: The Chr. Heurich Brewing Co. Senate Beer — a classic corn lager — was popularized in the 1890’s, survived Prohibition and was produced in D.C. until 1956. Right Proper’s Senate Beer revival was developed by analyzing a 20-page laboratory report from 1948.
ABV: 4.7%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Lobster and corn chowder, tomato dishes like gazpacho and Panzanella salad, fresh salsa and guacamole and desserts such as fresh blueberry pie.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

