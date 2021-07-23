WTOP’s Beer of the Week (Best-of Edition): Right Proper Senate Beer Lager Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Right Proper Senate Beer Lager for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Right Proper Senate Beer Lager for the "Best-of" edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week. Quick facts:

Brewery: Right Proper Brewing Co., Washington, D.C.

Description: The Chr. Heurich Brewing Co. Senate Beer — a classic corn lager — was popularized in the 1890’s, survived Prohibition and was produced in D.C. until 1956. Right Proper’s Senate Beer revival was developed by analyzing a 20-page laboratory report from 1948.

ABV: 4.7%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Lobster and corn chowder, tomato dishes like gazpacho and Panzanella salad, fresh salsa and guacamole and desserts such as fresh blueberry pie.

