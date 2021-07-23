WTOP’s Beer of the Week (Best-of Edition): Right Proper Senate Beer Lager

Throw back a throwback!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Right Proper Senate Beer Lager for the “Best-of” edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: Right Proper Brewing Co., Washington, D.C.
Description: The Chr. Heurich Brewing Co. Senate Beer — a classic corn lager — was popularized in the 1890’s, survived Prohibition and was produced in D.C. until 1956. Right Proper’s Senate Beer revival was developed by analyzing a 20-page laboratory report from 1948.
ABV: 4.7%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Lobster and corn chowder, tomato dishes like gazpacho and Panzanella salad, fresh salsa and guacamole and desserts such as fresh blueberry pie.