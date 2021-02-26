CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket We Are The Ship, All Else The Sea Double IPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

February 26, 2021, 7:26 AM

Raise a glass in honor of a towering figure in Black and baseball history.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket We Are The Ship, All Else The Sea Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.
Description: a hazy double IPA brewed with a heavy dose of flaked oats and Mosaic hops. Bright and juicy, with notes of tangerine, apricot, melon and mango.
ABV: 8%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pork chops and spare ribs, pepperoni pizza, muffulettas.

