WTOP’s Beer of the Week: DC Brau Living the Dream Pale Ale, a collaboration

A classic beer in honor of a class act.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about D.C. Brau Living the Dream Pale Ale (collaboration) for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts
Brewery: D.C. Brau (along with Pizzeria Paradiso, Jerkface Jerky, Right Proper, Atlas, 3 Stars, Bluejacket, Oxbow and Hellbender)
Description: An American pale ale that incorporates multiple Munich malts combined with Cascade hops.
ABV: 5.2%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pepperoni pizza, Tex-Mex and nachos, burgers and grilled steaks, roasted root vegetables, lobster mac and cheese