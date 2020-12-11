CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: DC Brau Living the Dream Pale Ale, a collaboration

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

December 11, 2020, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A classic beer in honor of a class act.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about D.C. Brau Living the Dream Pale Ale (collaboration) for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: D.C. Brau (along with Pizzeria Paradiso, Jerkface Jerky, Right Proper, Atlas, 3 Stars, Bluejacket, Oxbow and Hellbender)
Description: An American pale ale that incorporates multiple Munich malts combined with Cascade hops.
ABV: 5.2%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pepperoni pizza, Tex-Mex and nachos, burgers and grilled steaks, roasted root vegetables, lobster mac and cheese

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up