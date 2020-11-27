WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Great Notion Big Papaya Sour Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Great Notion Big Papaya Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

If you’re going to go big … you might as well go papaya.

Quick facts

Brewery: Great Notion Brewing in Portland, Oregon

Description: A tart ale packed with meltingly sweet papaya and notes of melon are balanced out by a bright acidity.

ABV: 7.0%

Engert’s pairing suggestions: roast pork (Cubano sandwiches); ceviche; Indian food; fried Chinese food, such as egg rolls, crab Rangoon and dumplings; desserts, such as simple cheesecake