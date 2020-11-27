CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Great Notion Big Papaya Sour Ale

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

November 27, 2020, 6:36 PM

If you’re going to go big … you might as well go papaya.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Great Notion Big Papaya Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: Great Notion Brewing in Portland, Oregon

Description: A tart ale packed with meltingly sweet papaya and notes of melon are balanced out by a bright acidity.

ABV: 7.0%

Engert’s pairing suggestions: roast pork (Cubano sandwiches); ceviche; Indian food; fried Chinese food, such as egg rolls, crab Rangoon and dumplings; desserts, such as simple cheesecake

