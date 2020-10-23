CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council gets virus updates | Va. sees COVID-19 cases surge. What about Northern Va.? | Latest test results in DC region
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Tripping Animals Yak Shake Milkshake IPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

October 23, 2020, 9:49 AM

So many yak jokes, so little time.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Tripping Animals Yak Shake Milkshake IPA.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Tripping Animals Brewing, Doral, Florida
Description: Description: a milkshake IPA brewed with vanilla, peaches and coconut, and hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Sabro hops.
ABV: 7.2%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Any kind of fried or grilled shrimp, fried chicken, onion rings, sloppy ribs, Thai or Indian curry dishes. Would be great with basil (pesto and Thai cuisine); red sauces, too.

