Beer of the Week: Triple Crossing Falcon Smash IPA

We are pleased to report that, despite the name, none of our avian friends were harmed in the making of this beer.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is (remotely) joined on Skype by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Triple Crossing Falcon Smash IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: Triple Crossing Beer, Richmond, Virginia, triplecrossing.com

Description: An IPA featuring dank hop character from the dry hop of Falconer’s Flight and a proprietary blend of rotating hop varietals.

ABV: 7.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Meatier fish such as salmon, arctic char and amberjack; spicy shrimp; roasted beets; anything with avocados (guacamole); and bitter spring salads