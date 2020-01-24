WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Weissenohe Pils

WASHINGTON — When you’ve been making beer for centuries, there’s little surprise it tastes so good. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is…

WASHINGTON — When you’ve been making beer for centuries, there’s little surprise it tastes so good.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Weissenohe Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Klosterbrauerei Weissenohe, Weissenohe, Germany

Klosterbrauerei Weissenohe, Weissenohe, Germany Description: A classic German pilsner

A classic German pilsner ABV: 4.9%

4.9% Greg’s Pairing Suggestions: Classic German food (think schnitzel, sausages, potato salad), deli sandwiches like a reuben, fried seafood, or sushi (rolls with soy sauce and wasabi).

