Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Resilience Butte County Proud IPA

WASHINGTON — Raise a glass to the power of brewing.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Resilience Butte County Proud IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, Calif.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, Calif. Brewery description: A whole-cone hop IPA brewed by more than 1,400 breweries nationwide to support those affected by the Camp Fire, the most destructive wildfire in California history

A whole-cone hop IPA brewed by more than 1,400 breweries nationwide to support those affected by the Camp Fire, the most destructive wildfire in California history ABV: 6.8%

6.8% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seared meats (hamburgers, skirt steaks, pork tenderloin); richer fish (salmon, tuna, sablefish); salads with bitter greens

