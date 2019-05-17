Ocean City restaurants

When WTOP staffers are not reporting on the latest news, traffic and weather, chances are, you can find them at the beach — likely with a crabcake sandwich in hand.
Over the years, many employees inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center have become experts at navigating the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at the beach. Below are our recommendations on where to grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.