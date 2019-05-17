Ocean City restaurants

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here's where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

When WTOP staffers are not reporting on the latest news, traffic and weather, chances are, you can find them at the beach — likely with a crabcake sandwich in hand.

Over the years, many employees inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center have become experts at navigating the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at the beach. Below are our recommendations on where to grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Marlin Moon

3301 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City, Maryland Marlin Moon reopened in Ocean City during the middle of last summer, finding a new home inside the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel on 33rd Street. Before that, owner Gary Beach ran his restaurant in West Ocean City for many years before moving it to Florida for a spell. Now he’s back in OC, and his restaurant was nominated for Best New Restaurant in the state of Maryland last year. “It’s the freshest seafood prepared simply and interestingly,” said Beach. – John Domen

