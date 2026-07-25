Ravens put DL Nnamdi Madubuike on the PUP list with training camp starting next week

Madubuike was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and 2024 before missing most of last season with a neck injury.

The Baltimore Ravens put Nnamdi Madubuike and fellow defensive linemen John Jenkins and Travis Jones on the physically unable to perform list Saturday.

Madubuike was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and 2024 before missing most of last season with a neck injury. His return would be significant for Baltimore, but his status remains unclear with training camp starting this coming week. Jenkins and Jones started 30 games between them last season.

The Ravens also put linebackers Teddye Buchanan and Adisa Isaac on the PUP list, along with defensive back Bilhal Kone.

The following teams also put players on the PUP list Saturday, according to the league’s transaction report.

Chicago: LB Keyshaun Elliott, DB Kyler Gordon, LB Noah Sewell, T Ozzy Trapilo, DT Shemar Turner.

Cincinnati: DT B.J. Hill.

Kansas City: TE John Michael Gyllenborg, DT Omarr Norman-Lott.

New York Jets: DE Tyler Baron, WR Tim Patrick.

Washington: DE Trey Amos, DB Dorance Armstrong, DE Deatrich Wise.

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