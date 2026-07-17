Baltimore’s Kyle Hamilton voted top safety in the NFL by AP panel

The two-time All-Pro safety can play slot cornerback and cover receivers or tight ends. He can play in the box and stop the run

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)(AP Photo/Terrance Williams/Terrance Williams) Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)(AP Photo/Terrance Williams/Terrance Williams) Kyle Hamilton does it all for the Baltimore Ravens defense.

The two-time All-Pro safety can play slot cornerback and cover receivers or tight ends. He can play in the box and stop the run. He can drop into zone and play traditional deep safety. He can blitz.

Hamilton’s versatility and productivity helped him earn the top safety spot in the NFL as voted by The Associated Press.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at safety, basing selections on current status entering the 2026 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Hamilton received six first-place votes. All-Pro Kevin Byard finished second, followed by Derwin James, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Xavier McKinney.

1. Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Hamilton is an elite defensive back no matter where he plays. He can line up anywhere, giving the defense multiple options and the offense fits.

He had no interceptions and one sack and received 46 of 50 votes for first-team All-Pro last season because his value isn’t measured in glamorous stats. Opposing quarterbacks had a 49 rating when Hamilton was on the field and 90 when he was off it.

Hamilton forced two fumbles, had seven tackles for loss and 105 overall.

2. Kevin Byard, New England Patriots

Byard led the NFL with seven interceptions last season and earned his third All-Pro honors.

He’s a prototypical modern safety who can be a traditional deep centerfielder, quick and savvy enough to undercut routes in man coverage. He’s also strong against the run.

Byard received two first-place votes, one second and one fourth, appearing on four ballots.

3. Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

James is another versatile hybrid safety who earned second-team All-Pro honors at slot cornerback last year.

James had three interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble, 94 tackles and six for a loss.

The Chargers line James up in the box, the slot, or at deep safety and he produces from each spot.

4. Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A 2023 All-Pro, Winfield bounced back from an injury-plagued season to make the Pro Bowl roster last year.

He had two interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble, 93 tackles and four for a loss.

Winfield is a versatile playmaker with excellent ball-tracking ability. He has 18 career sacks, nine interceptions and 12 forced fumbles in six seasons.

5. Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

McKinney followed up his first All-Pro season by earning second-team honors in 2025.

He had two interceptions, 107 tackles, one forced fumble and one sack.

McKinney can play traditional free safety, step into the box and disguise coverages.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.